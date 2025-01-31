Steelers Urged to Sign 49ers All-Pro Safety
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently projected to have just over $40 million in cap space this offseason, and that amount should only rise as they make moves in the coming months.
The team is in search of answers after their season went off the rails with a five-game losing streak, which culminated in a Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Steelers have several roster holes that need to be addressed, but safety isn't one of them on paper.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is under contract for two more years with cap hits over $20 million, and DeShon Elliott was one of the surprise stars for Pittsburgh's defense after signing a two-year deal worth $6 million in free agency last offseason.
Regardless, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes the Steelers should pursue Talanoa Hufanga of the San Francisco 49ers once he hits the open market.
"Hufanga was named an All-Pro in 2022 after recording four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two sacks to go along with 97 combined tackles, but unfortunately tore his ACL late in the 2023 season," Dajani wrote. "Can you imagine what Pittsburgh's defense could be capable of withMinkah Fitzpatrick and Hufanga roaming the secondary?"
A fifth-round pick out of USC in 2021, Hufanga had a relatively quiet rookie campaign with 32 combined tackles across 15 games before breaking out the following year.
In 2022, he was named a Pro Bowler as well as a first-team All-Pro after starting all 17 regular season contests and logging 97 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, nine passes defended, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Hufanga appeared in just 10 games during 2023 after tearing his ACL in Week 11, though he was productive when healthy with three picks and 52 tackles.
He landed on the reserve/injured list on two separate occasions this past season, limiting him to just seven games.
Hufanga is close with Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, meaning he has a natural connection to the franchise, but Pittsburgh's lack of need at the position coupled with his recent injuries could deter it from spending significant money in this case.
