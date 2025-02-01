George Pickens Time Over? Steelers Have $27 Million RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two massive names on the offensive side of the ball that almost everyone is wondering about. One is still on the roster, but his future is certainly in question. The other is set to hit the free agency market, and his value may price him out of Pittsburgh.
Let's start with the player who's already gone.
Najee Harris is a free agent and isn't expected to come back to the Steelers. The belief is that if his market crashes and he's unable to find a better deal elsewhere, he could re-sign with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, much like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Terrell Edmunds did in the past.
But his market value is high, and you can see him getting it in free agency. It's not $10 million a year, but it's close. And the question for the Steelers is, would they even consider paying it?
Meanwhile, recent comments from Steelers President Art Rooney II have sparked conversation about the future of George Pickens. The star wide receiver has one year left on his rookie contract, and the team has not had discussions about an extension yet.
Rooney sure made it sound like the team isn't happy with Pickens' behavior the last three years, but also had some interesting words about how the team has handled this kind of stuff in the past. And while some took it as he's leaving, maybe there's another way to view it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!