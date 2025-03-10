Steelers Get Major Cooper Kupp Update
PITTSBURGH -- After trading for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf the evening before free agency in the NFL started, the Pittsburgh Steelers' receiving core looked strong heading into the 2025 NFL season. Metcalf would join George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, making a great trio on paper.
But the Steelers are never out of the mix when it comes to an available wide receiver. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Los Angeles Rams could release wide receiver Cooper Kupp should they not find a trade destination.
Kupp skyrocketed to stardom in 2021 where he won the triple crown award — he led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns — was named to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro, helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals, and was named Super Bowl MVP.
However, Kupp has suffered several injuries and has missed substantial time in each of the following three seasons. In 2022, Kupp only played in nine games. He played in 12 games in 2023 and 11 games last season.
The Rams drafted Puka Nacua, who has since taken the reigns as their number one wide receiver, and just signed Davante Adams from the New York Jets.
Kupp is currently 32 years old. If a team were to acquire Kupp, they'd face a $20 million cap hit, making Kupp one of the most expensive wide receivers in the league next season. The Rams would save $7 million in cap space if they were to cut Kupp.
Kupp's contract makes him a tough player to acquire. The Steelers, who just gave the largest contract to a non-quarterback in franchise history to Metcalf, might not have the ammo to sign or trade for Kupp.
But the Kupp-to-the-Steelers pipeline was dreamt up around this time last offseason when the Steelers desperately needed to make a move for a wideout. They never acquired one, and the Steelers' on-the-field performance showed it. Maybe the Steelers will go even more all-in than previously thought possible and make a swing at the former Super Bowl MVP.
