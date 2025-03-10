Steelers Sign Former Ravens LB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing an inside linebacker from the Baltimore Ravens for the second offseason in a row.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Malik Harrison is joining the Steelers on a two-year deal worth $10 million.
Harrison will reunite with Patrick Queen, a fellow member of Baltimore's 2020 draft class who bolted to Pittsburgh last March on a three-year pact worth $41 million.
Harrison appeared in 15 games during the 2024 campaign, seven of which were starts, and logged 54 tackles to go alongside the first two sacks of his career.
An Ohio State product, the former third-round pick has suited up in 76 total contests while posting 174 tackles and a pass defended.
While Harrison's role is undefined, it's unlikely he'll be a full-time starter amongst a position group that features Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb at this point in time.
With Elandon Roberts officially hitting the open market, however, there's a fair share of snaps up for grabs considering he started 14 games this past year while racking up 478 defensive reps.
Harrison, at the very least, will provide valuable veteran depth to the linebacker corps while having the advantage of remaining in the AFC North.
