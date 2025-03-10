Steelers Sign DK Metcalf to Massive $150 Million Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their WR1. After a year of searching for a splash signing, and nearly landing a trade last offseason, the team has finally found their partner. According to multiple reports, the team has trade with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf, in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The deal lands Pittsburgh their new star wide receiver, pairing Metcalf up with George Pickens. Both players were set to enter the final year of their contracts, but the Steelers are changing that. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is signing Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million extension, on top of the trade.
Metcalf was looking for $30 million a year in his new deal and will now get that. The former first-round pick has never had a season with less than 900 receiving yards, and has been named a Second-Team All-Pro, as well as a two-time Pro Bowler.
Metcalf will be 28-years-old this season. Pittsburgh still does not have their quarterback in place, but having a superstar wide receiver to pair with Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and other receiving options like Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson should help them target one.
