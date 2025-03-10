Patriots Sign Former Steelers QB
A well-travelled former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has landed in a new destination on the first day of free agency.
Per his agent Mike McCartney, Josh Dobbs has agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, where he'll serve as the backup to Drake Maye.
The contract is worth $8 million with $3.8 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
He'll also reunite with Mike Vrabel, who was his head coach with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and is entering his first season in that role with the Patriots.
Dobbs spent 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers backing up Brock Purdy, throwing for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in parts of two games.
He began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017. The Tennessee product played in six games over two campaigns in his initial stint with Pittsburgh and racked up just 45 passing yards.
Pittsburgh traded Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars in September 2019, though he'd return after the Steelers claimed him off waivers in September 2020. He suited up for just one game that season, however, and would go on to sign with the Cleveland Browns in April 2022.
Dobbs has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. In total, he's logged 3,281 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 23 games.
