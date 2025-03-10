Steelers Lose Top CB Target to Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost out on one of their top cornerback targets on the first day of free agency.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers have swooped in and signed Nate Hobbs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, to a four-year deal worth $48 million ($16 million guaranteed).
A fifth-round pick out of Illinois in the 2021 NFL Draft, Hobbs started 38 games over his four seasons with the Raiders and logged a total of 281 tackles to go with 19 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.
New Steelers defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander led the Raiders' safety group during the 2024 campaign, thus acquainting him with Hobbs.
While Alexander didn't technically coach Hobbs, who held down the slot corner role in Vegas, the expectation was that their connection could lead Pittsburgh to make a strong push for the 25-year-old.
With the Steelers reportedly on the verge of adding Darius Slay Jr., however, the team's need for a premier corner lessened even though he and Hobbs don't necessarily fill the same role.
Regardless, Pittsburgh won't splurge if it looks to add a nickelback this offseason while Joey Porter Jr. and Slay profile as the starters on the outside.
