Steelers Get Market Value for Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping Justin Fields comes with a "reasonable" price tag, allowing them to keep the 25-year-old as their next starting quarterback in 2025. Well, if his market value holds, they should get just that.
The biggest questions surrounding the Steelers this offseason all come about their quarterbacks. Deciding between Fields and Russell Wilson is the biggest question everyone has, but how much they're willing to pay comes second. They'd prefer to keep Fields, but aren't willing to break the bank on a player they're taking a risk on. That could happen, according to one estimated contract.
Spotrac, which releases estimated market values for all of the top available players, believes that Fields' next deal will be rather inexpensive. Even with a lacking quarterback market in free agency and the NFL Draft, they have set Fields' value at one-year, $6,430,931. It would make him the 27th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.
The Steelers would easily be willing to pay that price tag for a starter, but chances are they'll go a little higher. If Pittsburgh wants to get a deal done before free agency, they may need to give Fields some extra motivation to sign now, meaning his deal will likely be higher than the $6.4 million.
Steelers President Art Rooney II also confimed that the team is looking for a longer-term deal with the quarterback they chose. That may not mean five years, but it likely means more than one. Therefore, Fields should be expected to sign at least a two-year deal.
Still, if they can ink a multi-year deal for roughly this price tag, the Steelers have found themselves a great deal. And if they believe Fields is going to be the guy, then they essentially get a bargain for a player with massive upside.
The market is always changing in the NFL, but if Pittsburgh can get anywhere near Fields' estimated value, they'll likely lock him in and begin preparing for the upcoming season with their new starter.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!