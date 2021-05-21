Steelers Media Relations Staff Nominated for PFWA Award

This is the second consecutive year the Pittsburgh Steelers media relations staff has been nominated for the award.

PITTSBURGH -- For the second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers media relations department has been nominated for the Pro Football Writers of America's Pete Rozelle Award.

"Under director of communications Burt Lauten and his staff of Michael Bertsch, Angela Tegnelia and Alissa Cavaretta, the Steelers communications department continues to rank among the best in the business," the PFWA wrote.

The award is given to the media relations staff that "consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media."

This the second consecutive year the Steelers media relations staff was nominated for the award. The group won the award twice in previous years, once in 1991 and again in 2015. They've been nominated four times -- 1990, 2006, 2009 and 2020.

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' staff won the award.

Rozelle started his NFL journey as the Los Angeles Rams' public relations director from 1952-55. He became the league's commissioner in 1960-89 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

