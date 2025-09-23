Steelers Might Have LB Trade to Consider
PITTSBURGH -- PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are without outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is set to miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. In his place, Nick Herbig is starting alongside T.J. Watt, and just one game in, there’s a conversation to be had.
Now, trading away good players in the NFL is a bad idea. That is, unless you can replace them, and the quality you’re getting back is worth it. Going out and asking around for what one of your best defenders is worth is not a smart decision for the Steelers or general manager Omar Khan. But having conversations about other fits, and keeping an open mind may be the way to move forward.
Highsmith is a starter in the National Football League on all 32 teams. He’s excellent at stopping the run and has developed into a top tier pass-rusher as well.
But he’s been injured. This is the second time this year alone that Highsmith has miss extended amounts of time, suffering a groin injury during training camp before an ankle sprain in Week 2.
Meanwhile, Herbig has shined. He finished Week 3 with two tackles and a sack, but was involved in several QB hits and pressures.
Behind him, Jack Sawyer has started to come along nicely, finding ways to use his massive size and physicality to become a run and pass rusher. DeMarvin Leal joined him in Week 3 and played much better than anticipated, being a very capable run-stuffing option on the outside.
It’s a one-game sample size, but it’s a game that should start to force the Steelers’ attention. If the group can do it again in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, it sparks a conversation on how long they can keep it up. Then, after the Bye Week, if Highsmith still isn’t back, they get another opportunity to showcase again.
At the end of Highsmith’s injury, if Herbig looks like the starter he’s turning into and Sawyer and Leal are capable backups, Pittsburgh may have a decision to make on their future.
Again, you don’t call around letting the league know Highsmith is up for grabs. Instead, you call looking for Dexter Lawrence and see if the conversation goes somewhere. If he goes into a player and a pick, maybe the 28-year-old is a name you toss out there.
This isn’t nothing against Highsmith, who remains a solid outside linebacker and a key piece to the Steelers defense. In most instances, you don’t even think about trading your edge rusher, as it’s the most important position on the defense.
But if Pittsburgh has too many of them and they still desperately need a nose tackle, or an offensive tackle, or even a wide receiver, maybe there’s consideration to be had. Because in Week 3, they sure looked good with the group out there.
