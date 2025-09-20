Steelers Coach Has Overlooked History Against Patriots' Mike Vrabel
PITTSBURGH — The revenge game narrative has defined the opening portion of the Pittsburgh Steelers' season. In Week 1, it was quarterback Aaron Rodgers matching up against his former team, the New York Jets. In Week 2, it was star pass-catcher DK Metcalf getting a shot to go against the team that drafted him, the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the Steelers have a few more candidates on the field due for a revenge game against the New England Patriots, but the coaches involved on both sides have a strong history that will come into play.
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is extremely familiar with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff. Smith worked under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, and it was his years as a tight ends coach and coordinator in Tennessee that earned him his first head coaching opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. After making a few jokes about his old buddy, Smith told reporters how deep their relationship goes.
"In all sincerity, one of my closest friends in this profession," he said. "He’s extremely, extremely practical and a really, really smart football coach. Certainly, if my sons were competing, I’d want them, a guy you trust, you’d want your son to play for him. To me, that’s the highest compliment I can give."
Vrabel was equally as complimentary when talking to Patriots reporters about the Week 3 contest.
“His operation is excellent,” Vrabel said via Patriots.com. “His ability to find relief throws in plays that he doesn’t think will be positive plays, he finds relief throws. It will be a great challenge to be able to find ways to affect him.”
The Steelers offense and Smith seek consistency against the Patriots. The first week was an unexpected passing-game success, as Rodgers went ballistic and through four touchdowns to torch his former organization. But in Week 2, the entire group was out of sync. Aside from running back Jaylen Warren surpassing 100 all-purpose yards, there was very little to like about the Steelers' offensive game plan and execution.
They now face a difficult challenge in a surprisingly stout Patriots defense through two weeks. The team is allowing 23.5 points per game through two games and they are one of the most effective pass-rushing team in the NFL. Their nine sacks lead the league as their front four have been continuously disruptive to the quarterback.
While the respect is apparent, the two sides enter the game searching for their second victories of the season. Respect remains, but the comaradary disappears for a bit as the Steelers and Patriots battle it out at Gillette Stadium.
