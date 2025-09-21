Steelers First-Round Pick Makes NFL Debut
A Pittsburgh Steelers defense that hasn't lived up to expectations thus far is set to receive a major boost against the New England Patriots.
First-round pick Derrick Harmon is not among the Steelers' inactives and will suit up in Week 3, marking his regular season debut.
The No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft sustained an MCL sprain in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, which had kept him out of action until this week.
After not participating in practice leading up to each of the first two games of the season, Harmon was listed as a limited participant to begin this week before being upgraded to a full participant on the final report.
He was listed with a "questionable" game designation, though he's officially ready to go and has shed any injury label vs. New England.
With that being said, though, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin noted earlier in the week that the team will likely ease Harmon back into a normal workload instead of just throwing him to the wolves right out of the gate.
"We'll see where he ends up at the end of the week, but I think, if it does come to it, we'll be pretty judicious with his snaps and try to work him back," Austin said. "More importantly, he's probably going to be lacking some football conditioning, football shape. So, you don't want to throw a guy in there that's really not quite ready in those regards."
Listed as a starter on each of Pittsburgh's depth charts up to this point, Harmon is a versatile chess piece who can be used in multiple different alignments on the team's front due to his pass-rushing prowess.
He should also contribute as a run defender, which will be crucial for a unit that's allowed 149.5 yards per game on 4.4 yards per attempt.
Though Harmon's return means there will be less snaps to go around, the Steelers' depth options such as Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo should still have plenty of opportunities to see the field considering the fact that Isaiahh Loudermilk was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain this week.
