Steelers Might Have Something Big in Justin Fields
DENVER -- In Week 2, Justin Fields played the best half of football the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen since Ben Roethlisberger. And if you took away costly penalties, he and George Pickens would've beat arguably the best cornerback in football for four receptions, 85 yards and a touchdown, all before halftime.
Fields finished Week 2's win over the Denver Broncos 13/20 for 117 yards and a touchdown, with 27 yards rushing. It was by no means a stat line that made a case for anything, but watching the game, it was the only time outside of Mason Rudolph last season where you felt like this offense was being ran by a quarterback who could win.
The second half came with problems. The Steelers couldn't move the ball, they went three-and-out three times and got into feild goal range just once for Chris Boswell.
But honestly, you sat there, watching, thinking this wasn't Fields's fault. The offensive line was no where to be found and the play-calling was basic and more unchallenging. The group was almost set up to fail, and they did, while still holding onto the win.
The first half is what people will remember, though. A back-shoulder touchdown pass to Darnell Washington. Escaping the pocket and hitting George Pickens in stride 50 yards down field, only to have it taken away by holding. Another dime 30-plus yards to Van Jefferson that he nearly pulled in one-handed while being held back by Broncos' DB Riley Moss. The escape around the cornerback for 16 to keep a scoring drive alive.
The first half of Week 2 was the most promising half of quarterback play the Steelers have had with a player who could be the future. There are already reports Fields is going to start Week 3, and there shouldn't be any question. He deserves another week, and from what he did in the first half against Denver, there's promise his next jump is even more special.
Fields has shown the Steelers every step of the way that he's got a ton left to show. He became more reliable during training camp after a poor start. Took a leap and didn't play speratic in Week 1 when called upon, and looked like an elite quarterback for the first half of Week 2.
Only time will tell what Week 3 brings, but the Steelers should be excited about what's to come. Fields is starting to grow to a place where you can't take him out.
