Steelers Star Falls in ESPN's Rankings
PITTSBURGH -- Minkah Fitzpatrick is gearing up for a bounce-back season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His 2023 was, by his standards, a step back. He missed seven games due to injury, recorded his lowest tackle totals since arriving in Pittsburgh, and failed to force a fumble or register an interception.
Heading into 2024, Fitzpatrick is ready to set the NFL world on fire. He's healthy, he has a vastly improved partner at safety with DeShon Elliott's arrival, and he should revert back to being one of the best ballhawks in the NFL.
Fitzpatrick should be confident heading into the new season but needs to prove he is the crown jewel of NFL safeties in 2024. The lack of playmaking in 2023 hurt Fitzpatrick's reputation around the NFL. ESPN football analyst Jeremy Fowler released his yearly positional rankings recently, and they aren't very kind to Minkah. Fowler interviews scouts, NFL coaches, and executives to help compile this annual list.
Last season, Fitzpatrick was the number-one safety in the NFL. This year, he's dropped three spots to number four. The top spot now belongs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
What stood out about the comments about Fitzpatrick was that no one seemed down on his skillset. They focused on his lack of turnovers in 2023 as the main reason for his drop.
"He was playing closer to the line of scrimmage this year," one anonymous NFL personnel evaluator said. "Not sure why, maybe they needed his leadership and instincts up there, but it hurt his bottom line."
Another anonymous scout was also quoted in the article. He acknowledged Fitzpatrick's regression while also
"Still a great player you have to know where he is at all times," one AFC scout said. "(He) can flip the game at any time with a big play. Ball production always comes and goes at that position. Wasn't his best year but still instinctive and tough. Has the playmaking knack, just not quite the same opportunities as last year."
Despite falling a few spots, Fitzpatrick and the Steelers' defense are poised for excellence in 2024. Fitzpatrick should settle in as the play-stopping centerfielder again, forcing opposing quarterbacks to avoid his area of the field or risk a turnover. This latest ranking should serve as another bit of motivation as Minkah Fitzpatrick re-asserts himself as the top safety in the NFL.
