Steelers QB Drawing Scary Donovan McNabb Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- There are plenty of expectations for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, both good and bad, heading into the season. The Super Bowl champion is hoping to earn his second ring in Pittsburgh, and while some analysts believe it could happen, others are doubtful.
But when it comes to what "tier" of quarterback Wilson is in, there's not really a solidified answer. One analyst, 365 Score's Scott Kacsmar, believes the Steelers passer is alongside names like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and others.
He calls the tier the "Situationships."
"Everyone here has been to the playoffs at least once in their NFL career. But they’re a little Jekyll & Hyde, so can you trust them to get back, or is their peak a close divisional round loss these days? Better question: How many of these quarterbacks do you honestly see starting for this team in 2025?
"This situationship tier could be one that’s heavy on stopgaps and bandages until these teams part ways and find their next quarterbacks," Kacsmar writes.
The group includes Wilson, Lawrence, Geno Smith, Mayfield, Murray, Watson, Derek Carr and Daniel Jones.
Kacsmar believes this season could make-or-break Wilson's Hall of Fame resume, and while the quarterback is set up to be one of the best in the league this season, things could get just as ugly as they could pretty.
"Going on 36 years old, Wilson is now with the Steelers, who haven’t had a losing season since 2003. They love playing close games under Mike Tomlin, something Wilson lives for as the engineer of 43 game-winning drives.
"It could be a good fit, but if it’s a disaster, he’s going to get benched for Justin Fields and may never start in the NFL again just like Donovan McNabb after he left the Eagles in 2010. That ruined McNabb’s Hall of Fame case, and the same could happen to Wilson, who once looked like a lock for Canton," Kacsmar writes.
The Steelers have an easy backup option in Justin Fields, which could make the leash for Wilson shorter than most starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Still, the Steelers believes he's capable of bringing them their next Lombardi Trophy, and they're going to ride out the wave to find out if they're right.
