Steelers Offense Could Make T.J. Watt Even Better
PITTSBURGH -- No one is better suited to break the single-season sack record than Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. The former Defensive Player of the Year is a sack-collecting machine. He tied the record set by Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, but was just shy of establishing a new record.
Watt hasn't been able to catch his career-high number in the two seasons since. He recorded 19 in 2023, but he wants 20 or more again in 2024.
What will help Watt in this pursuit is an improved offense. The Steelers have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL since Ben Roethlisberger retired, but 2024 could be the year their offense returns.
The team signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, drafted two starters for the offensive line, and expect several players to take the next step in their games. If it all comes together, it could allow Watt and the Steelers defense more chances to improve their statistics from 2023.
That's at least what NFL analyst Bucky Brooks is predicting. Speaking on his Move The Sticks podcast with co-host Daniel Jeremiah, Brooks discussed the impacts of an improved offense on the Steelers' defense. Brooks suggests that Watt can surpass 19 sacks in 2024 if the offense holds up their end.
"He's always in that conversation being able to do it. I'm gonna say better year, slightly better," Brooks said. "Here's why. I think this team is better constructed to play complementary football than they have been in the past. I think T.J. has more opportunities to finish the game. And because he's a finisher. he has a better year than he had the previous year."
Brooks makes a compelling argument. The Steelers frequently trailed their opponents during the 2023 season. Playing from behind impacted Watt's ability to get after the quarterback. Despite the team's reliance on the defense to create turnovers consistently, Watt managed 19 sacks and had a legitimate argument for his second DPOY award. Heading into 2024, Watt is poised to surpass that number with a new and improved offense backing him.
