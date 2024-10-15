Steelers Miss Out on Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have missed on yet another superstar wide receiver, watching the Las Vegas Raiders finalize a trade with the New York Jets for All-Pro Davante Adams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Steelers were considered in the running and near the front of the race the entire time. The Jets were considered the favorite throughout, with Aaron Rodgers making a strong recruiting push for Adams, and the wide receiver looking to reunite with his former MVP quarterback.
Pittsburgh has their own recruiting push with Cordarrelle Patterson and DeShon Elliott making it known publicly that they would like Adams to be traded to the Steelers. According to a source, Pittsburgh was "definitely in" on trying to land Adams, and even met with the Raiders prior to their Week 6 matchup over the weekend.
Now, the Steelers will look elsewhere as the trade deadline approaches. With George Pickens remaining the No. 1 but no real option emerging behind him this season, the team could certainly use added value in the receiving core.
They've made no efforts to hide their interest to this point, and if more names emerge as the Week 8 deadline approaches, they should be expected to be in as a possible landing spot for most candidates.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!