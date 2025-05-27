Steelers Missing Several Stars at OTAs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without several names during the first day of Organized Team Activities. The team began work at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, taking the first for the first time as a team, but without making practice mandatory.
During the sessions, a few notable names were not present during the recording portion of practice. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Darius Slay, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, guard Isaac Seumalo and kicker Chris Boswell were all off the field and unseen during the record part of the afternoon.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth confirmed that although Metcalf wasn't on the field during the first day of OTAs, he has been in the building and working with the offense. Quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver Calvin Austin both praised his abilities after just a few days working together.
"He's an unbelievable athlete," Rudolph said. "We all kind of knew that from watching the tape, but just his wanting to learn and his questions and he's inquisitive. ... Low-ego guy. He's been paid a lot. He's been very successful, but he's very hungry to improve."
With Metcalf and Slay being the biggest names of free agency and not in attendance brings eyes, but without practice being mandatory, it feels as if there is no worry that they aren't present.
Patterson, Seumalo and Boswell were some names that had expectations they would not be present. As older veterans, the team may not be too focused on having them on the field even if they were in attendance, as head coach Mike Tomlin would want to see younger players getting reps.
For Watt, not being present to start OTAs comes with concern. The superstar edge rusher is entering the final year of his contract and has reportedly not made much progress on a new deal. After raising concern earlier in the offseason with an Instagram post showing him giving the "peace" sign, all eyes have been on the negotiation process between the linebacker and the Steelers.
OTAs will remain voluntary for the next two weeks. From there, the Steelers will enter mandatory minicamp, where they'll expect all names in attendance - Watt included.
