Former Steelers Not Happy About Aaron Rodgers
A pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers are harboring negative feelings towards the team's pursuit of Aaron Rodgers while simultaneously being flabbergasted by how long it's taken for the situation to resolve itself.
CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, a former cornerback and the Steelers' 2005 second-round pick who won a pair of Super Bowls over two separate stints with the team, stated that he'd be a bit displeased with Rodgers if he were on the roster.
"Honestly, I would feel some type of way because this is the first part of structuring a playoff-caliber team right now," McFadden said on "CBS Sports HQ". "OTAs, now granted they're not mandatory, but you are allowed to have as many players there as possible. Especially key components to your team. And we're talking about the quarterback position, so even if I played on the defensive side of the football field, I would feel some type of way."
Former Steelers safety Mike Logan, a Pittsburgh native who also won the Lombardi Trophy during a six-year stint with the organization, echoed a similar sentiment while appearing on the "Kaboly + Mack" podcast recently.
“These teams are a little different than we we had," Logan said. "We wouldn’t have tolerated this. We would’ve been like, ‘Yo, are you coming or not. You know what I mean?’ Can you imagine Joey Porter sitting there in the locker room and we don’t have a quarterback, and we’re trying to figure this out? We wouldn’t have tolerated that."
Rodgers has been the main topic of discussion in Steelers circles for over two months at this point, with the team first emerging as his likeliest landing spot during the first week of free agency in early March.
Though the 41-year-old visited their facility later that month, he has yet to make a decision on the next steps in his career. While other potential destinations of his, such as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, have dropped out of the running, Pittsburgh has remained in the forefront.
Rodgers has made it clear that his personal life is his No. 1 priority on multiple occasions, which has understandably played a part in the delay of a resolution. With OTAs set to commence this week and with mandatory veteran minicamp beginning on June 10, however, the Steelers would prefer for the four-time MVP to sign in the immediate future if he truly is set on joining the team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!