Steelers Mock Draft: New First-Round Defender
The most exciting time of the year is dawning upon the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the league with the NFL Draft on the horizon.
There's no shortage of possibilities, so let's get into it without further notice.
Round 1, Pick 21: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Often linked to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process, Grant would likely slot in as a Day 1 starter at nose tackle and allow Keeanu Benton to play three-technique on a full-time basis.
A former national champion at Michigan, Grant appeared in 12 games for the program this past season and tallied 32 tackles to go alongside three sacks.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds, the 21-year-old can eat up double-teams and clog running lanes while also using his strength and short-area quickness to make his presence known as a pass rusher.
Round 3, Pick 83: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
While the signing of Darius Slay will add some much-needed experience to Pittsburgh's secondary for the 2025 season, the team would benefit from adding a long-term option who could step into his shoes upon his departure or even push Beanie Bishop Jr. for the starting slot corner role.
That's where Parrish enters the picture. Per Pro Football Focus, the Kansas State Wildcat allowed 40 receptions on 72 targets in coverage this past year while coming away with four interceptions the season prior in 2023.
Parrish is extraordinarily fast, evidenced by his 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and has proven his capacity to play in both man- and zone-heavy schemes. A majority of his collegiate experience came on the boundary, though he may ultimately settle in as a nickelback at the next level due to his 5-foot-10, 191-pound frame.
Round 4, Pick 123: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
The Steelers land their quarterback early on Day 3, going with McCord after hosting him for a top-30 visit.
The former Ohio State Buckeye transferred to Syracuse ahead of the 2024 campaign and lit up ACC defenses, throwing for an FBS-leading 4,779 yards to go with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to a 10th-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting.
McCord has a rather high floor given his accuracy and pure ability as a pocket passer, though his subpar athleticism and one-read tendencies leave something to be desired.
Round 5, Pick 156: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Pittsburgh puts the finishing touches on its running back room by scooping up the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year in Sampson, who earned the award after recording 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on 258 carries.
One of many players at his position who took a trip to the South Side for a pre-draft visit, Sampson is a smaller back at 5-foot-8 who displays exceptional toughness and has the ability to break off a huge run at the snap of a finger.
Round 6, Pick 185: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
A former quarterback who played in parts of six seasons for San Jose State, Nash was a unanimous All-American this past year after leading the country in receiving touchdowns with 16 while tacking on 1,384 yards across 104 catches.
He'll be 25-years-old by the start of the regular season, which may be a bit off-putting for some teams, though he's a legit downfield threat at 6-foot-2 who would improve the Steelers' depth behind DK Metcalf and George Pickens.
Round 7, Pick 229: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, OT, Oregon State
With its final pick of the draft, Pittsburgh nabs the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in Christian-Lichtenhan.
A Colorado transfer who found his way to Oregon State in 2024, Christian-Lichtenhan measured in at 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds during his Pro Day and netted an 83.9 overall grade from PFF.
His technique is very much a work in progress, but it's working taking a swing on his upside at tackle in this spot.
