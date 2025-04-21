Insider: Steelers Interested in NFL Draft Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers may not hold onto their current first-round pick, which sits at No. 21 overall, though it appears they're more likely to move down the board than up if they do swing a trade on draft day.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh is amongst a rather expansive collection of teams who have interest in sliding back and picking up additional assets along the way.
"On the other side of things, the Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot," Schefter wrote. "That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19) and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest any team."
The caveat in this situation is that Schefter stated there's a lack of interest league-wide in climbing up, name-dropping the Denver Broncos as one of the few franchises who are potentially looking to do so.
Furthermore, Schefter mentioned that Pittsburgh's lack of a second-rounder and need for a quarterback could further accentuate its desire to move back on Day 1 and recoup picks as a means of ensuring that it will come away with a rookie behind center in the following rounds.
"There has been speculation about whether Pittsburgh would trade up to secure a quarterback, and remember, it already has traded its second-round pick to Seattle for wide receiver DK Metcalf, leaving the franchise short-handed heading into the draft's early rounds," Schefter wrote. "This makes it more likely the Steelers will trade back in the draft, not up."
A lot has been made regarding the Steelers' interest in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and while a world still exists in which they land him, trading up in order to accomplish that goal no longer seems as feasible.
Perhaps Pittsburgh would look to secure Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Louisville's Tyler Shough should they drop back from No. 21 and seize a second-rounder, even if that means passing on a premier interior defensive lineman or even a running back in the first.
There's plenty of possibilities percolating for the Steelers with the draft just three days away, which should make for an exciting flurry of activity.
