Steelers WR Drawing Major Eagles Comparisons
DK Metcalf is in position to have a huge season in his first taste of action with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The star wide receiver, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Seattle Seahawks via trade and handed a four-year extension worth $132 million in March, is the team's undisputed top option in the passing game after George Pickens was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys in May.
With Aaron Rodgers as his new quarterback, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr ranked Metcalf as the No. 1 player who was traded this offseason when evaluating each individual's new situation. Furthermore, Kerr believes he could have a similar impact with the Steelers to the one that A.J. Brown has had with the Philadelphia Eagles
"Metcalf has been one of the most productive wide receivers since he's entered the NFL, a consistent deep-ball threat with the ability to change a game," he wrote. "He'll be the No. 1 wide receiver with Pittsburgh and an easy target to thrive with Aaron Rodgers.
'Metcalf's numbers should improve in Pittsburgh as he's the focal point of a good passing game. Would it be surprising if Metcalf has the same impact in Pittsburgh as A.J. Brown has had in Philadelphia?"
Brown, who was teammates with Metcalf at Ole Miss, was dealt to the Eagles from the Tennessee Titans on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since arriving in the City of Brotherly Love, the 28-year-old has made three Pro Bowls while recording 261 catches, 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns. Moreover, Brown hauled in three passes for 43 yards and a score as Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last season.
It's a bit irrational to expect that Metcalf will match Brown's level of production, but there's plenty of reasons to believe he's a fantastic fit in Pittsburgh.
On a Steelers offense that features the likes of Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, Metcalf is the clear top choice. Additionally, he's already built quite a bit of chemistry with Rodgers throughout the offseason.
The 27-year-old proved himself to be incredibly efficient throughout his six-year stint in Seattle, where he logged 6,324 yards with 48 touchdowns in 97 contests, and now he'll look to take another step forward in Pittsburgh.
