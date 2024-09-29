Steelers OL James Daniels's Injury Appears Serious
According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski, Pittsburgh Steelers right guard James Daniels was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot after leaving the team's Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury.
Daniels suffered the injury during the first quarter on Sunday afternoon. He was down on the field for an extended period of time and was clutching his lower left leg. Trainers came out to evaluate him and escorted him to the sideline while he showed clear signs of discomfort.
Originally ruled questionable to return, the Steelers later announced that Daniels would be out for the remainder of the contest. He played a total of six snaps on the day.
Spencer Anderson slotted in as his replacement at right guard while rookie Mason McCormick, who earned the first start of his career, stayed at left guard.
Anderson logged 64 snaps and allowed one pressure, which resulted in a sack. McCormick also allowed just a single pressure across 70 snaps.
Daniels would represent a huge loss for Pittsburgh if he is to miss an extended period of time. The 27-year-old has started 36 games for the Steelers since arriving as a free agent in 2022 and has enjoyed a strong start to his season, particularly as a run blocker.
Pittsburgh's offensive line has been devastated by injuries all year. Center Nate Herbig and rookie tackle Troy Fautanu are both out for the season with a torn rotator cuff and knee injury, respectively, while left guard Isaac Seumalo has yet to appear in a game due to a pectoral injury.
Seumalo, who practiced this week for the first time all season, is tracking towards a return and could theoretically return next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, which would provide a major boost. Otherwise, Anderson and McCormick would have to hold down the fort while Daniels is on the mend.
