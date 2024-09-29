Steelers Legend Joins Pat McAfee at Colts Game
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking in the team's Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Roethlisberger was pictured alongside former Colts punter and Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee, which was posted on the former's Instagram page for his Footbahlin podcast.
In eight career regular season games against Indianapolis, Roethlisberger threw for 2,476 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions while going 6-2 in those contests.
Big Ben, of course, is known for his tackle against the Colts in the 2005 AFC Divisional round of the playoffs when Jerome Bettis fumbled at the goal line. Indianapolis had nothing but green grass ahead for an easy defensive touchdown, but Roethlisberger tripped up the defender and made a game-saving play that helped the Steelers win the game over the No. 1-seeded Colts before going on to win the Super Bowl that year.
Roethlisberger is one of the most prolific players in Steelers history and is ticketed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible.
Over 18 seasons and 247 starts for the team, he threw for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions while going 165-81-1 in those appearances.
Roethlisberger was a two-time Super Bowl champion, the Offensive Rookie of the Year after being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time passing yards leader.
He also recorded the most 500 yard passing games in league history with four, has completed the most passes in a single contest with 47 and is tied for the most wins by a rookie quarterback in NFL history with 13.
Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season and returned to Acrisure Stadium earlier this year for the Resilience Bowl, which was hosted by former teammate and fellow franchise legend Troy Polamalu.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!