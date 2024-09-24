Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear to have any concerns about running back Najee Harris' availability in Week 4 after dealing with an injury scare.
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that there are no restrictions in place for Harris as the team prepares for their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
"No limitations for Naj," Tomlin said. "Naj will be ready to rock and roll."
Harris was first seen in an arm sling in the Steelers' locker room on Monday afternoon. During his postgame press conference following the team's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Tomlin did not list him among the players who were banged up or were dealing with any sort of injury.
Furthermore, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Twitter that Harris will be ready to play in Indianapolis and that there doesn't appear to be any worry about his status, likely signaling that he was wearing the sling out of an abundance of caution.
Harris has yet to miss a game during his NFL career while operating as a workhorse back during his time in Pittsburgh. He has received the second-most carries (889) and has recorded the fourth-most rushing yards (3,478) since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2021.
This season, Harris has tallied 209 yards on the ground over 55 attempts to go with seven receptions for 30 yards. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Steelers after his fifth-year option was declined in the offseason.
Harris' health has become more of a focal point for Pittsburgh amidst Jaylen Warren's injury issues this season, who worked through a hamstring injury earlier in the year before being pulled from the team's game against the Chargers by Tomlin after he was limping and clearly not playing at 100%.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!