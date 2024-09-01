Steelers Named Dak Prescott Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't involved in the quarterback market anymore, but likely will be again come next offseason. And while Russell Wilson and Justin Fields remain two of their top options for 2025, one NFL insider is tossing out another name that could be in the mix.
Most of the NFL world is watching and the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott battle it out in hopes of finding middle ground in a contract extension. Things have become strained, and as both sides continue to speak on the matter publicly, it seems as if tensions are growing.
The biggest issue when it comes to a tough situation, or this tough situation, seems to be Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who continues to take his thoughts on the negotiations to the media. So, NFL insider Mike Florio believes a change of scenarie could be on the mind of the quarterback, and the Steelers are the easiest option to avoid the drama.
"Would they pay Dak market value? Here’s the thing about free agency. Dak could choose to go to a team and a coach for less than market value," Florio said in his list of options for Prescott.
"After having Jerry Jones try to persuade him for years to take less than he could get elsewhere, Dak could stick it to the Cowboys by choosing to take less from one of their biggest AFC rivals."
The Steelers will evaluate their two quarterbacks throughout the season, and Wilson and Fields will remain their easiest choices for a starter next year. But if Prescott becomes available, maybe Pittsburgh looks to make another splash in 2025. One that will come with a larger price tag than their current two, but is viewed a little higher than those already on the roster.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.