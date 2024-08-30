Jaguars Sign Former Steelers QB John Rhys Plumlee
PITTSBURGH -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers will not bring the popular quarterback/kick returner back to the Steel City after he was left off the team's initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.
Plumlee was not claimed off waivers on Wednesday, clearing a path for him and his Swiss Army knife-like skill set to return to Pittsburgh for his rookie campaign. However, the Jaguars swooped in and enticed him to ditch the black and gold.
Plumlee signed with the Steelers after going undrafted out of UCF in the 2024 NFL draft. He turned heads at the Big 12's Pro Day, finishing with a 4.54 40-yard dash, 6.96-second three-cone drill and 36.5-inch vertical jump, all of which would've ranked inside the top-two among quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Plumlee was selected by the Arlington Renegades with the No. 3 overall pick in the UFL Draft shortly before training camp began, though he stuck around with the Steelers at the time.
He made his debut with the team in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9, playing a total of five special teams snaps and returning two kicks for 42 yards. Plumlee received four reps in that same role against the Buffalo Bills a week later, tallying 43 yards on two returns.
His versatility was on full display against the Detroit Lions last Saturday, however. Plumlee assumed his regular responsibilities as a returner, going 60 yards on two kicks and 16 yards on a single punt, but also earned some time at quarterback. He threw for 32 yards on passing attempts and added four rushing yards on top in the contest.
Plumlee's performance wasn't enough to beat out Kyle Allen for the third quarterback job or to be the team's primary returner ahead of Cordarrelle Patterson or Calvin Austin III, but Jacksonville clearly values what he brings to the table and could choose to elevate him three times on gameday this season before having to sign him to the active roster.
He began his football and baseball collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2019, where he threw for 910 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 1,023 yards and 12 scores as a true freshman. Plumlee recorded a total of just 517 yards in 20 games over the following two seasons, 280 of which came as a receiver, ushering him to the transfer portal.
He landed at UCF in 2022, putting up 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air to go with 1,367 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground during his two year stint with the Knights.
