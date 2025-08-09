Steelers Named Landing Spot for Arch Manning in 2027
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' short-term plan at quarterback is Aaron Rodgers. But their long-term plan is a rookie quarterback - eventually. That most likely means 2026, but if Rodgers returns for another season, it could push things back to the 2027 NFL Draft, and that means they may be a candidate for Texas QB Arch Manning.
The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have left the door crack to entertain another season after 2025. Rodgers is currently inked to a one-year deal, and at 41-years-old, has said this offseason that 2025 is likely his last. But in recent comments, he's lessened that insurance.
I mean, sure," general manager Omar Khan said when asked about the possibility of Rodgers having another year after 2025 with the Steelers. "Obviously, we have to see how the season goes. But absolutely. He's a young 41, and we're obviously taking it year by year, and that's where we're at. But we're obviously not closing the door on anything."
If that's the case, the Steelers could end up with the prized possession of Arch Manning. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson to Archie Manning, the Texas quarterback is expected to be one of the most sought-after names coming into the draft.
If he waits until 2027, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes there are a few teams in the running for him, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Next offseason, Pittsburgh will be back at square one at quarterback and could enter 2026 with no clear future at the position. That could set up something that Mike Tomlin has never endured as head coach -- an under .500 season," Sullivan writes.
With an aging roster (particularly on defense), 2026 could prove to be a transition year for Pittsburgh, where they shed some of their older talent and set up building blocks for the future. That would likely result in a poor record, thus creating the avenue for the Steelers to land Manning. In this scenario, they can truly begin building around a young quarterback instead of the one-year veteran experiments they've conducted over the last few years.
The Steelers could move up in 2026 for a quarterback, and will likely have 12 draft picks to do so. But they could also wait another season. If they do, for whatever reason, they could end up with Manning in 2027.
