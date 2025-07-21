Former Steelers DT Announces Retirement
PITTSBURGH — A former defensive tackle of the Pittsburgh Steelers is retiring from the NFL. Khalil Davis, a former draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is calling it a career after a five-seasons in the league. His agent, Deiric Jackson, confirmed the news.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the former Steelers’ retirement. Davis joined the organization toward the end of the 2021 campaign after the Bucs waived him. He didn’t appear in any games with the Steelers during the 2021 season, but he signed a reserve/futures contract for the following year.
Davis hoped to make a larger impact in his first full season with the team, but failed to sustain the momentum he built. During the 2022 preseason, he was a standout player for several weeks, recording two sacks, but his inconsistencies were too much to overcome. The Steelers ultimately released him before the 2022 regular season began.
Davis finishes his NFL career with 30 games played and stints with five organizations. In addition to the Bucs and Steelers, he spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 46 tackles, along with three sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He walks away from the game with a solid career and can look forward to the next chapter beyond the NFL.
Steelers fans may be more familiar with Khalil’s brother Carlos. Carlos Davis was a draft pick of the Steelers back in 2020. They selected him with the 232nd pick in the seventh round.
Carlos didn’t fare much better with the organization, however. He missed significant time during the 2021 season on Injured Reserve, and before the 2022 season began, he was also released.
The defensive line is a position to watch in Pittsburgh this season. The depth is unmatched by recent Steelers’ defensive lines, and that will be put to the test as soon as training camp opens. Behind leader Cam Heyward, 2025 draft picks Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black are slated to play huge roles. So is third-year defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, who aims to take a huge step forward and become another anchor in the defensive front.
