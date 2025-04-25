Steelers Select Derrick Harmon in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sticking at No. 21 overall despite some chatter about its willingness to trade back, Pittsburgh opted not to take a quarterback and instead selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
The Steelers hosted Harmon on a top-30 visit earlier this month, and he was long regarded as one of the team's top targets heading into the draft.
The 21-year-old Detroit native began his collegiate career at Michigan State as a member of its 2021 recruiting class.
Harmon appeared in a total of 28 games across three seasons for the Spartans through the 2023 campaign, logging 71 tackles and 3.5 sacks over that stretch before transferring to Oregon ahead of last season.
As a key piece for one of the top defenses in the country, Harmon recorded 45 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries in 14 games, earning second-team All-American honors from The Sporting News, FWAA and Associated Press along the way.
His stock rose at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, and while some injury concerns popped up recently, the Steelers felt comfortable enough with his medicals to choose him in this spot.
A quick and lengthy interior pass rusher who will fit in well alongside Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, Harmon should be a Week 1 starter as a natural fit at three-technique in the NFL.
Pittsburgh addressed perhaps one of its biggest needs on the roster with Harmon, and we'll see how it conducts business over the next two days while filling out its rookie class.
