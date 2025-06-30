Steelers Have New Sleeper to Watch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a defensive sleeper to watch. After spending time at Organized Team Activities and Minicamp, Pittsburgh is waiting for their return to action in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Saint Vincent College marks the start of training camp, and there's a new name to keep an eye on.
D'Shawn Jamison isn't a player many fans know of, but they might by the start of the season. The veteran defensive back signed to the practice squad last season, showcasing his speed and versatility throughout the year. During the offseason, Pittsburgh kept him on a Futures/Reserve contract, and so far, he's turning heads.
"A relatively unknown player has the chance to surprise in training camp," The Athletic's Mike Defabo wrote about Jamison. "The 5-foot-9, 186-pound defensive back’s fluid and athletic movements stood out during offseason workouts. He’s a dark horse candidate to find a role on special teams and as a reserve in the nickel."
The Steelers will likely hold a competition for their nickel job with Beanie Bishop and Donte Kent, but it's certainly too early to rule out a name like Jamison working his way into the battle as well.
The 26 year old is a product of the Univerity of Texas and has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and now Steelers. He holds 10 career tackles and a pass deflection heading into the season.
If the Steelers see something in Jamison that makes them curious, there's nothing holding them back from giving him an opportunity. After a year on the team and some of the best speed the defense has, maybe he's a name to monitor once the team is back on the field.
