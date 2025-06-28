Create Steelers Perfect Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have position battles to monitor, trades to evaluate and some pretty major moves still left on their agenda this offseason. Before they get to training camp, they want to cross at least some of their to-do list off. The rest could happen during their time in Latrobe.
But what's the perfect outcome for the Steelers? With all of their decisions, what's the best possible roster, and stack of moves, they can make?
The team is considering the addition of a wide receiver, joining Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson as competing players for the WR2 spot. After moving George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, they team began making some attempt to identify targets. Expect that to continue, and for some possible big names to emerge as options.
Who's the best addition for the right cost?
On defense, the Steelers could add to their secondary, but what about the possibility of one more big-time defensive line member? If the stars are out there, does the team make a splash and call the Miami Dolphins for a deal? Or do they look smaller, make some phone calls to some familiar faces, and try an alternative route to finalize their defense?
Position battles are the best thing about training camp. This year, the Steelers have a few. But if you could add one to the mix, what would it be? That includes giving the rookie quarterback a shot at something bigger than QB3.
And finally, the Steelers still have some very big decisions to make. T.J. Watt isn't signed, and probably won't be showing up to camp without a deal. Some wide receiver names are out there and ready to be dealt, and some want certain decisions made on the roster that may simply be being ignored right now.
All Steelers Talk creates their perfect Steelers offseason, but there's a twist. Just the NFL, everything has to work in a budget.
