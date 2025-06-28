Steelers Urged to Sign Former Super Bowl Champion WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering options at wide receiver. After trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, the team has found themselves with another need for a possible starter. Whoever arrives will likely compete with Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, which makes the list of potential candidates a little longer. One NFL analyst believes it should include a former Super Bowl champion.
The Steelers have two options they'd like to consider for their WR2 role in Austin and Wilson. That being said, reports are already floating around that they've made calls to teams about potential trade options.
CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin believes they should look at free agency instead. And he suggests three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. should be who they call.
"The Steelers have DK Metcalf as a legitimate No. 1 wideout for Rodgers, but all indications are they’re still exploring additional weaponry after dealing George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys," Benjamin wrote. "Beckham may not be the standout he once was, but he’s also been on Rodgers’ radar for years; the Green Bay Packers reportedly tried to land Beckham to pair with A-Rod during the 2021 season, and Rodgers admitted later that he had interest in Beckham following him to the Jets ahead of the 2022 campaign. On a one-year deal, why not make the dream pairing happen now?
The Steelers haven't shown much interest in older veterans like Beckham Jr., Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper. It doesn't mean they're ruled out, but that there's been no indication they have interest.
Beckham Jr. has spent time in two others AFC North teams, playing for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He's also won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, started his career with the New York Giants, and most recently played for the Miami Dolphins.
If Beckham Jr. could emerge as a reliable WR3 for the Steelers, he may fit a need as they make Wilson or Austin WR2. However, there's a more than likely chance Pittsburgh looks at younger options before going toward Beckham Jr.
