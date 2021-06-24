Steelers Will Not Host Training Camp at St. Vincent for Second Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers said they "look forward to returning to the campus in 2022."

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that they will not host training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa, this summer. Instead, the team will work at Heinz Field and UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers were denied when requesting the ability to travel to Latrobe this year. Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Pittsburgh will be unable to make the trip and keep their players and staff at St. Vincent.

"We appreciate the support of St. Vincent College and the Latrobe community, and we look forward to returning to the campus in 2022," team spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement.

The team did say they will announce plans to host fans during certain dates. Practices will be at Heinz Field and UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, which the team utilized last summer during rainy days.

The Steelers did not announce when training camp will begin.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

