Mike Tomlin Addresses J.J. Watt, Steelers Speculation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a playoff push and trying to land the AFC North crown in the process. Right now, their defense is one of the best in the NFL, and has plenty of big-name players to make the group dangerous against teams like the Chiefs and Bills.
But what about another superstar? And maybe, just maybe, a future Hall of Famer and brother of their current Defensive Player of the Year favorite?
J.J. Watt has been a name to watch for the Steelers all season, and in the midst of retirement, everyone continues to speculate whether or not he would return to the NFL for a Super Bowl shot with the Steelers. Well, as much as everyone in Pittsburgh would love the opportunity to add a future Hall of Famer, it might not be likely.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, head coach Mike Tomlin jokingly shut down the Watt to Steelers talk, saying he can't afford to Watt brothers on his roster.
"We don't have enough cash for two Watts," Tomlin said, drawing laughs from the show's hosts.
The Steelers would certainly welcome Watt if he was to come for cheap. But chances are, a year into retirement and comfortable with his gig at CBS Sports, the time may have passed.
That being said, in the words of Tomlin, "never say never." With the AFC's first seed still on the table and plenty of love for the Steelers orginization, maybe an end of season deal could be worked out. It's hard to imagine the Steelers would shut down the opportunity to add another superstar name for the playoffs, if they could afford him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!