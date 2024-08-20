Steelers Opponent Names Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers now know their Week 10 opponent as the Washington Commanders have officially named their starting quarterback, choosing the second overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels, to helm the team.
Dan Quinn named him the starter on Monday, but it was in all likelihood set as soon as he was selected by the Commanders in April.
Daniels has also been the clear best quarterback for the Commanders throughout the preseason, his performance well exceeding that of backups Sam Hartman, Jeff Driskel and Marcus Mariota.
In two appearances in the preseason, Daniels is 12-15 for 123 yards including a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Dyami Brown in their preseason opener against the New York Jets.
The last time the Steelers and Commanders franchise played against each other, the Commanders ended the Steelers 11-0 undefeated run in the 2020 season, as Alex Smith threw for 296 yards en route to a 23-17 victory for the then named Washington Football Team. They would go 2-2 against the AFC North on the season.
The Steelers will take on Daniels and the Commanders at a turning point in their season. Week 10 marks the week after the bye and the assumed return of cornerback Cam Sutton. The Steelers will then turn to divisional opponents, as 6 of their remaining 8 games will be against AFC North foes.
The Commanders will enter the week coming home from a trip to face the New York Giants. The Commanders are coming off of a bad 4-13 season, their 10th straight season without ten wins. Althought the addtion of Daniels hopes to bring stability to the quarterback position, the Commanders have trotted out a different quarterback Week 1 the last eight seasons. Questions about the secondary and the offensive line loom large over the organization as they try to find their footing and identity in 2024.
