Steelers Add Former Penguins President as Front Office Advisor

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will have a new right-hand man.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their front office, hiring David Morehouse as the team's Senior Advisor to the President. 

Morehouse has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2004 as the consultant on the new arena project. He then spent 16 years as the team's president. 

"We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."

Morehouse will focus primarily on primarily on community and League-related initiatives.

"This is an exciting day for me and my family," Morehouse said. "I have spent my entire life watching and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the greatest and most respected franchises in all professional sports.

"During my time with the Penguins, I tried to learn from the Steelers and incorporate many of the things that Art II and his family have done with the team. It was an honor to work for great owners at the Penguins in Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, and now I have a chance to work for Art and the Rooney family. It's a dream come true for a Pittsburgh kid."

