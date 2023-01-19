Report: Steelers Don't Plan to Keep William Jackson III

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to keep William Jackson after their trade.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent a conditional seventh-round pick in return for cornerback William Jackson III, who played zero games for them in 2022.

After practicing just once during the Steelers' bye week reps, Jackson was placed on Injured Reserve with a back injury he suffered in October during his time with the Washington Commanders. He returned to practice during the last week of the season but was never activated.

Now, the Steelers have a decision to make. Jackson is due $12.2 million this season, but could say that money if they release him before March 19. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that's the plan.

When asked during his weekly chat if the team plans to retain all their cornerbacks, Dulac said, "some will be gone, like Jackson."

"They will not keep him, nor did they intend to," Dulac wrote.

The Steelers will enter the offseason with plenty of cornerback help and questions. Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon are set to return, and Jackson remains on the roster for now.

Wallace started nine games last season and finished his first year in Pittsburgh with a career-high four interceptions. Witherspoon, however, spent most of the year on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

James Pierre and Cam Sutton will hit the free agent market but could return for another season. Sutton was signed before the market opened last time his contract was up, and said he'd like to return again this spring.

The Steelers could also approach the position in the NFL Draft, with a number of mocks already named Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. as their first-round pick.

