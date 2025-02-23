Former Steelers Player Sells Super Bowl Ring for Historic Amount
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress has sold his Super Bowl XLII ring that he won with the New York Giants in 2007, and his set the new record for the highest amount paid for the jewlery.
According to NFL business analyst Darren Rovell, Burress' ring sold at auction for $280,600. That breaks the previous record of $230,000 that was set when Lawrence Taylor sold his Super Bowl XXV ring. On February 9, the ring was had a highest bid of just $67,000 before making the historic jump.
According to Spotrac, Burress made a total of $29,366,150 during his NFL career. However, the New York Post has reported that since his retirement, the former Steelers wideout has had some financial troubles.
In 2010, he was hit with a foreclosure on his home in Lighthouse Point, Fla. and in 2013 unloaded a $480,000 Virginia Beach home as well.
Then, in 2015, more financial troubles continued.
"Burress was charged with cutting a bad check or electronic funds transfer to stiff the Garden State out of $46,000 in taxes on his $1 million income in 2013," The Post reported. He scored a plea deal for a mere tax evasion charge, and was sentenced to five years’ probation and $56,000 restitution."
In 2017, Burress allegedly stopped paying the mortage on his home in Totowa, NJ, which eventually had to be issued for foreclosure as well. The dispute was reportedly settled as of 2021.
Burress was the Steelers' first-round pick, eigth overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft. He played in Pittsburgh until 2004 and then returned for the 2012-2013 seasons.
