Steelers Potential QB Target Announces Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- A potential Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback target is no longer available. In a surprising announcement, New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr retired from the NFL due to a shoulder injury.
The Steelers were named as a potential landing spot for Carr if the Aaron Rodgers chatter never materialized. In a statement released by the Saints, the organization shared more details regarding Carr's shoulder injury and his steps to attempt a return to the field following an injury sustained in December of 2024.
"Since that time," the Saints stated. "Derek, his representation, the Sains Medical Team and outside medical experts have worked together to determine the best path forward. Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function, and performance of play to which he was accustomed."
Due to the setbacks in his rehabilitation and the decisions facing him, Carr consulted with his wife, Heather, and came to the conclusion that retiring was the best choice.
"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said in a statement. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience."
The Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders organization originally drafted Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over his NFL career, he completed 3,765 passes for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns. He surpassed 4,000 passing yards in a season four times as well, earning a reputation for being one of the best gun-slingers in the league.
The Steelers are still in limbo regarding the QB position. They are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his NFL future, and the starting role hinges on that decision. Derek Carr is now off the table as an option, further complicating the search for the next starting QB in Pittsburgh.
