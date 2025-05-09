Steelers GM Explains George Pickens Trade
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan discussed the team's trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys at length during his first media availability since the move was made.
Khan revealed that Dallas, who reportedly showed interest in Pickens around the time of the NFL Draft, reached out to the Steelers and began talks recently, leading to a number of conversations that ultimately resulted in a deal.
“The Cowboys reached out during the week and we had some conversations internally and with George's agent, Dave," Khan said. "We discussed where things were with George, where they are and where things could go. We think it makes sense for everyone."
The Steelers picked up a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder while sending a 2027 sixth-round selection back to the Cowboys alongside Pickens.
Pittsburgh was in line to have one of the better receiving duos in the league with Pickens and DK Metcalf, whom it acquired from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently extended in March. With the former now out of the picture, however, the Steelers could use another player at the position to refortify the group.
Khan pushed back against that narrative, however, stating that the trade wouldn't have been made if Pittsburgh wasn't comfortable with the state of its receiving corps without Pickens on the roster.
"We wouldn't have done this if we didn't feel good about our receiver situation," Khan said. "It's not close to the same as last year. We've gotten another year with the young guys and watched them develop. Roman [Wilson]'s healthy. There's some excitement there."
His comments don't necessarily mean the Steelers won't look to make any further additions this offseason, but perhaps they feel Metcalf is enough of an upgrade over Pickens and that Wilson's return will ultimately help form a better unit than the one they had in 2024.
Khan was also careful to categorize Pickens' tenure in Pittsburgh as a "disappointment", instead offering that there were plenty of positive moments and that both sides simply needed a clean slate.
"I wouldn't use the word 'disappointment,'" Khan said. "We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. The fresh start for both sides was the best thing."
Pickens is set to play out a contract year with the Cowboys, and the Steelers will move forward without him while hoping their roster turnover on the offensive side of the ball will pay massive dividends.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!