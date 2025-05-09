Steelers Sign First Rookies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their first two rookies in their 2025 NFL Draft Class.
The Steelers announced that they signed their two seventh round draft picks i linebacker Carson Bruener, after taking him No. 226 overall out of Washington, and cornerback/punt returner Donte Kent, after selecting him No. 229 out of Central Michigan.
He is the son of former Steelers tight end and current Steelers scout, Mark Bruener, who spent nine seasons with the team from 1995-2003.
Bruener hails from Woodinville, Wash., 20 miles northeast of Seattle. He played for Redmond High School, finishing with 122 tackles and 13 tackles for loss as a senior, earning Seattle Times' "Star Times" all-area team honors and a spot on the Times' all-state team.
He was a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and would commit to Washington, where he didn't play as a true freshman.
Bruener played in 52 games with Washington during his five year career, playing from 2021-24 and making 305 tackles (180 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, nine passes defended and four forced fumbles.
He earned an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention in 2023, as he made 86 tackles (43 solo), three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception, helping the Huskies make the National Championship game.
Bruener would earn Third Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, making 104 tackles (60 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions, five passes defended and one forced fumble.
Kent hails from Harrisburg, Pa. and played for Harrisburg High School, where he made 10 interceptions over his junior and senior seasons. He was a consensus two-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and committed to Central Michigan.
He would play 53 games for the Chippewas during his five-year stay from 2020-24, making 234 tackles (171 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Kent also excelled as a punt returner as a senior, with 16 punts for 217 yards and one for a touchdown.
He was a three-time All-MAC Honoree, first team in 2022 and second team in both 2023 and 2024, and started 48 games at cornerback.
