Steelers Predicted to Make Blockbuster RB Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to lean on their ground game this season, headlined by former first-round pick Najee Harris. But one outlet believes that despite the running game being the heart and soul of the offense, there's a running back trade coming this season.
Bleacher Report recently created a list of trade predictions for the upcoming season and sees the Steelers dealing one of their running backs, either Harris or Jaylen Warren, to the AFC's biggest Super Bowl contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's no secret the running back position has been devalued. But if the Chiefs believe that adding another talented back could put them over the top in their quest to three-peat as champions then it would be worth it to them," Bleacher Report writes.
"Notable trade targets that could make sense include either of the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Jaylen Warren and/or Najee Harris. Both are set to become free agents after this season and it's unlikely the Steelers pay both of them.
"If the Steelers struggle early in the season they might be willing to deal one of them to the Chiefs and get something in return."
This comes after the Chiefs made an effort to land former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in free agency. With them looking to make a move at the position and grab a bigger name, they could be thinking in-season trade. If so, B/R believes the Steelers are a team to watch.
Now, if the Steelers were to make a move, giving up one of their best players, they'd have to really be struggling. They aren't ditching Harris or Warren just to do so, but if Week 8 rolls around and they're already thinking change needs to be made, getting rid of one of their three running backs makes sense.
