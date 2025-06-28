Pittsburgh Youth Camp Apologizes After George Pickens Drama
PITTSBURGH -- George Pickens isn't a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore, but was set to make one final appearance for the fans in the city. However, after a last-minute cancellation led to some frustrated fans, the event is apologizing for causing a stir toward the wide receiver.
Pickens was set to attend a youth camp in Pittsburgh hosted by TrueEdge. In their orginal announcement, they shared that Pickens backed out of the attendance, replacing him with tight end Pat Freiermuth roughly a week beforehand. They explained how at the time of his trade to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens' team confirmed he would still be in attendance.
That changed.
"As many of you know, George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7. Immediately following the trade, our team contacted George’s representation to confirm whether he would still honor his commitment to the Pittsburgh event. We were promptly assured that George remained committed to the camp and intended to show up for the families who had registered. Based on that confirmation, we communicated this directly to you via email and text on May 9," the original email read.
"Unfortunately, as of last week, TruEdge was notified by George’s team that he has decided to walk back on his word and is no longer interested in attending the camp. Let us be very clear: we are deeply frustrated by this decision and the position it has placed all of us in."
TrueEdge has since released a statement, sharing their regretment toward the drama that situation caused. As headlines flooded the internet, fans, former players and plenty of analysts shared their negative thoughts toward Pickens and the situation.
TrueEdge is hoping to calm that and keep their relationship with Pickens positive.
"At TrueEdge Sports, we take pride in fostering strong relationships with the athletes, families and communities we serve. Recently, a statement was issued regarding our scheduled youth camp with George Pickens that did not accurately reflect the full scope of communication or the context surrounding the event," the statement read.
"At no point did George communicate with us directly, and our communication with George's representatives led to confusion about the camp's status and future direction.
"Regrettably, the language used in our original message mischaracterized George's interest and actions. While our frustrations stemmed from the uncertainty surrounding the event, it was never our intention to publicly question George's professionalism, integrity, or commitment to the community. We now understand the implications of our message were not only inappropriate but inconsistent with our values as an organization."
Pickens was traded to Dallas this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract. Steelers On SI reported earlier this offseason that the Steelers were looking to move on after a troublesome pattern with both on and off-field issues with the wide receiver.
