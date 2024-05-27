Steelers' Jaylen Warren Surpasses Najee Harris
Despite having an offense last season that finished 28th in points scored and 25th in total offense, per Pro Football Focus, the Pittsburgh Steelers can claim one of the best running back tandems in the NFL.
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were both named on PFF's list of the top 32 running backs in the league heading into the 2024 season. The order of Harris and Warren may come as a surprise to some.
PFF had Warren ranked as the No. 19 running back in the league.
"Warren has carved out a significant role for himself in the Steelers' offense, providing more dynamism compared to Najee Harris‘ bruiser style of play. Warren earned a 78.6 grade in 2023, rushing 149 times for 784 yards and four touchdowns at a clip of 5.3 yards per carry — fourth in the NFL," PFF wrote. "Warren forced 0.35 missed tackles per attempt, the highest rate in the NFL, and his 56 total missed tackles forced ranked seventh."
Harris was ranked behind Warren at No. 22.
"Najee Harris continued his streak of rushing for over 1,000 yards each season, and while he averaged just 4.1 yards per carry, it was a career high for the former first-round pick. His 78.1 grade, which ranked 15th among running backs, was also a career-best mark. As Harris’ workload has dropped, his efficiency has risen. He averaged more yards after contact per attempt, more missed tackles forced per attempt and more explosive runs per game than ever before."
Completely Unfounded?
The ranking of Warren ahead of Harris might come as a surprise, especially since Harris had nearly over 100 more carries than Warren last season. However, the idea that Warren might surpass Harris is not groundless.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report lauded Warren's potential to become a "household" name by the end of the 2024 season. Gagnon justified the claim citing Harris' fifth year option left to the wind, and the possibility 2024 could be his last year in the Black and Gold. Gagnon saw this as enough reason for the coaching staff to give Warren more looks. He found Warren's potential to be intriguing, too.
"The undrafted Oklahoma State product has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his first two seasons ... and he's a tremendous asset in the passing game already," Gagnon wrote. "He flashed signs of greatness midway through the 2023 campaign and that battering-ram approach could pave the way for him to become a standout in no time."
