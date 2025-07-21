Steelers Projected to Land Fast-Rising QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers went into this past offseason with the possibility of finidng a quarterback of the future for the team. After constant change since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, the Steelers finally signed Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers will lead the team in the coming season as the Steeler's starting quarterback, but with him being the oldest player in the National Football League, his one-year deal is likely all that he will get as a Steeler.
Therefore, the Steelers are likely already looking ahead at the quarterback class for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh on the North Shore. A class likely to be headed by players such as Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar, the Steelers are unlikely to pick towards the top of the draft and will likely pick somewhere in the middle of the first round.
With that in mind, the latest mock draft for the 2026 Draft by CBS Sports has the Steelers selecting possible riser but currently underrated quarterback Fernando Mendoza. CBS's Ryan Wilson has Mendoza going to the Steelers at the No. 14 selection.
"Pocket passer but not a statue; he buys time with subtle pocket movements, excels off-platform and when needed, can stride out in open field." Wilson wrote. "Will get through reads while hanging in a pocket closing in around him. Consistently played with pressure in his face, yet consistently stood tall in the pocket and delivered strikes to all three levels on time and accurately. Ball consistently comes out on time and with touch/accuracy to all three levels. Good feel for pocket pressure, can climb with eyes downfield and deliver accurately off-platform."
Mendoza spent the beginning of his college career at California before entering the portal following last season and will now lead last year's surprise team in Indiana for the 2026 season.
Mendoza and running back Jaydn Ott, both of which transferred, were the engine of a California offense that started the season quite hot.
