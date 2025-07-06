Steelers Projected to Land Next Franchise QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a singular plan for the 2026 NFL Draft, and that plan is to select the next franchise quarterback in the first round. The timing will be perfect, as the organization has gone five years without having its long-term starter in place. With a bevy of talented signal-callers set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers should be able to find a new team leader in the opening round.
In one recent mock draft, the Steelers successfully found their next franchise QB. ESPN's Matt Miller released a mock 2026 NFL Draft, and with the Steelers' first pick, has them selecting University of South Carolina prospect LaNorris Sellers.
"Sellers is one of the nation's most exciting prospects, as he threw for 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions last season while rushing for 674 yards and seven scores," Miller wrote. "The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is big, strong and mobile and could be picked way before this if he cleans up some decision-making mistakes. With two years of eligibility following next season, Sellers is no lock to be in the draft, but his potential excites evaluators."
The last quarterback the Steelers selected in the first round was Kenny Pickett in 2022. That choice didn't work out, as he was traded before the 2024 season began to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sellers has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks potentially available in next year's draft. The rare combination of athleticism and a strong, accurate arm makes him intriguing to every quarterback-needy team in the NFL. As Miller points out, there is a chance that Sellers will stay in college beyond this season and not enter the draft until 2027 or 2028. However, the Steelers must hope he takes the leap next April, allowing them to select him in the first round.
