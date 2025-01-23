Dates Announced for Pittsburgh's 2026 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The city of Pittsburgh is set to host the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing thousands of fans to the Steel City for the annual event. And now, the league has firmed up on their dates, announcing the draft will be held April 23-25 in the Steelers hometown.
The city plans to host the draft through most of the Downtown and North Shore area. According to 93.7 The Fan, a press release from VisitPittsburgh revealed the city will utilize Point State Park, Acrisure Stadium and the North Shore as their main points of contact.
"The main portion of the event is expected to incorporate elements of Pittsburgh’s North Shore and Point State Park, as well as Acrisure Stadium, with a variety of venues to be utilized and activated within close proximity," they said.
"Thanks to Peter and his staff, and really everybody in the league, for helping us to put this day together," Steelers President Art Rooney II said of the NFL Draft announcement. "Everybody in Pittsburgh is going to be extremely excited about hosting the NFL Draft. As we all know, the City of Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania have a great tradition, the roots of pro football really are deep in our region. So, we plan to celebrate the history of football and the Mike Ditkas, the Dan Marinos, the Joe Montanas, etc., that came from our area.
"It will be extremely exciting, and we look forward to working with our community to make sure it's a great event. Obviously, the bar has been set very high lately with some great efforts by Detroit and Kansas City most recently hosting the Draft, and I'm sure Green Bay will be great as well. We're looking forward to following in that tradition."
The Steelers are hoping to have the least exciting pick in the first round, with a Super Bowl win claiming selection 32. No matter what, though, the city is expecting plenty of fans from across the country, and plenty of black and gold that weekend.
