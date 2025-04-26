Steelers QB Plans Are Clear
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clear understanding of what their quarterback situation is going to look like this season. And while everyone thought it was going to be Shedeur Sanders going into the NFL Draft, it's Aaron Rodgers leaving it.
The Steelers went Derrick Harmon with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding a defensive tackle was easy to see, and passing on a quarterback at No. 21 wasn't a surprise, no matter how much everyone was talking about it. Pittsburgh wanted a defender, a player who can fill in on the defensive front, and they knew their big three were Harmon, Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen. They got one.
At No. 83, no one expected Shedeur Sanders to be there. The Colorado quarterback was once believed to be a potential first-overall pick, but even as his stock was dropping, many said he wouldn't make it out of the first round. When he made it out of the second, everyone was staring at the Steelers saying that was the easiest pick you could predict.
It didn't happen. Instead, they took running back Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa.
Why? Because Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback. At least they believe he will be.
""We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," team President Art Rooney II said during the NFL Draft. "I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."
Well, not adding a quarterback in the first round was because there were better options. Not adding Sanders in particular in the third round was because they know Rodgers is their guy, and they can add a franchise-potential quarterback in next year's draft. And that's their plan.
Chances are they still draft a quarterback in this year's draft, but it wouldn't be surprising if it's Will Howard or Kyle McCord instead of Sanders. Because the Steelers are looking for a long-term backup to their starter next season. This year, it's simply a rookie who's going to learn behind both Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
The Steelers are confident. That confidence seems to be pretty strong. And heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, they've sent a very clear message about their quarterback situation.
