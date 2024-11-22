Steelers Radio Host Slams Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday Night Football. The Cleveland Browns won the teams' first meeting of 2024 by a score of 24-19.
The Steelers offense was one of the biggest stories of the game, but not for the reasons the team hoped. The entire offensive side of the ball struggled. Their offensive line didn't win enough at the line of scrimmage and their running game looked like a shell of how it has the last few weeks.
Quarterback Russell Wilson also took some criticism for his performance, with one social media call out taking quite the shot at the Steelers' QB. Radio host Andrew Fillipponi, known for his hot takes and sometimes incendiary comments, made a bold proclamation while the Steelers tried to claw back against the Browns.
Taking to his X account, Fillipponi stated that Browns' QB Jameis Winston is better than Russell Wilson.
"Jameis Winston > Russell Wilson," he wrote.
It's an interesting statement for Fillipponi to make. Going off of their career statistics, the argument swings favorably towards Wilson. Winston was a first overall pick in the NFL Draft, but that's about the only accolade or acknowledgement he has claim over that Wilson doesn't.
Wilson has nearly double the completions, passing yards, and touchdowns of Winston. Wilson also has triple the career carries of Winston, 4,000 more rushing yards, and 30 career rushing scores to Winston's 11.
And then there's the most important thing: championships. Wilson hoisted the Lombardi Trophy when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory. Winston has played in just one playoff game in his entire career. Looking at their career resumes, it's clear that Wilson is the far superior player.
If we are evaluating this debate on 2024 performance alone, there isn't much in Winston's favor either. Wilson's started five games for the Steelers, putting up 942 passings yards for six touchdowns and two interceptions. Winston has started four games for the Browns this year, compiling 1,047 passing yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
And if we zoom in even further and look at just their individual performances in this matchup, Wilson was again better. Wilson went 21/28 for 270 yards and a TD pass. Winston was 18/27 for 219 yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception.
While Winston is a solid, and at times even a good, QB, he's not quite in the same stratosphere as Russell Wilson. Any suggestion otherwise is just fishing for an argument. Fillipponi may have another opinion, but the Steelers have the better signal-caller, and it's not really close.
